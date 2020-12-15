CORRECTION -- Acme United Corporation Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent To $0.13 Per Share

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today, please note that the second sentence of the first paragraph should say that the dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021. The corrected release follows:

The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 13 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said , "This is Acme United's twelfth dividend increase since 2004. The Company continues to make good business progress and we are delighted to provide this additional return to shareholders. Our balance sheet is strong and we are confident in the business."

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, Phy s i cians Care ®, P a c-Kit ®, Spill M agic ®, Wes t cott ®, Cla u ss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

