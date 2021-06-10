Corporate Training Market In Europe To Grow By USD 14.06 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports
Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 14.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major drivers in the market?Digitization of learning materials, the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules are the major drivers in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%.
- Who are the top players in the market?Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials. However, the lack of effective metrics will hamper market growth.
- How big is the Western European market?34% of the market's growth will originate from Western Europe during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the digitization of learning materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of effective metrics is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate training market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-Technical Courses
- Geography
- Western Europe
- Nordic Countries
- Southern Europe
- Central And Eastern Europe
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in Europe Size
- Corporate Training Market in Europe Trends
- Corporate Training Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the Corporate Training Market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in Europe across Western Europe, Nordic Countries, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate training market vendors in Europe
