Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers Partners With ACAP And The Loan Source To Accelerate PPP2 Second Draw Loan Applications And Funding

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 allocated $284 billion to provide a second round of Payroll Protection Program funding. Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers is accelerating PPP2 Second Draw Loan Applications and Funding by Partnering with ACAP and the Loan Source (who service $4.7 Billion in PPP Loans) to provide borrowers with an online portal for faster service and skip the step of going through a bank.

Tim Connolly, CEO of Corporate Strategies www.CSBankers.com commented, "Our Online Portal with ACAP and the Loan Source will allow Corporate Strategies Clients to apply for PPP2 Second Draw loans quickly. Many of our clients in the first round of PPP loans experienced significant delays from the banks they applied at resulting in applications taking many weeks to fund."

"We are calling it our Warp Speed PPP2 process, as this funding is the vaccine for our clients need for additional working capital to rebuild their businesses from the Pandemic damage to small businesses throughout the USA. There will be online assistance available with live chat to help clients complete applications 24/7."

Click to apply https://www.theloansource.com/partners/corporate-strategies/ Register your company and upon issuance of the new SBA Second Draw applications you will be immediately emailed to log on and complete your application. For more information contact Corporate Strategies at 713-621-2737 or email at info@CSBankers.com

About The Loan Source and ACAP

The Loan Source and ACAP have partnered together with Corporate Strategies to be your guide in navigating the complexities of the next stages of your PPP loan. The Loan Source is a long-standing and respected SBA lending company with over 26 years of experience, and ACAP is a team of seasoned lenders with significant PPP experience. Together, the Loan Source and ACAP will be taking over the origination, forgiveness and on-going servicing process of your PPP loan.

About Corporate Strategies, LLC.

Since 1984, Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers www.CSBankers.com has provided funding to small and medium size businesses that have been previously rejected by the regulated banking community. We arrange corporate debt, SBA PPP2 Second Draw Loans, project funding, real estate debt, receivables funding and litigation financing for meritorious cases. For 37 years our reputation has been built on delivering timely, financially successful results, completing complex transactions that absolutely, positively have to get done.

