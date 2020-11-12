Corporate Issuers Rate Satisfaction With Transfer Agent Services

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five, a corporate services research company, has released the results of its 2020 annual study of corporate opinions of the shareholder services provided by transfer agents. The results are based on surveys from 700 U.S. public companies representing over 25 million registered shareholders. The study, now in its 30 th year, provides the only reliable and independent forum for corporate issuers to express their opinions and priorities to their service providers.

The results of the study are divided into three market segments based on the issuer's number of registered shareholder accounts. The small market includes issuers with fewer than 250 shareholders, the medium market includes issuers with between 250 and 2,500 shareholders, and the large market includes issuers with more than 2,500 accounts. The results also show a subset of the large market segment comprised of issuers with more than 25,000 shareholder accounts, referred to as mega issuers.

Issuers' overall satisfaction with their transfer agents is consistent across the size groups: small issuers' overall satisfaction is 92% favorable, medium is 93% favorable, large is 90% favorable, and mega is 91% favorable. Computershare has the highest overall satisfaction rating among large and mega issuers at 99% and 97% favorable, respectively, and both Computershare and AST share the highest overall satisfaction rating among small issuers at 92% favorable. EQ is highest-rated among medium issuers at 100% favorable.

Loyalty, measured as Net Promoter Score (NPS),* shows little change from 2019 across all market segments. Medium market issuers have the highest NPS at 66, whereas large issuers have the lowest NPS at 56. Computershare received the highest loyalty rating among small and mega issuers with an NPS of 63 and 60, respectively. Broadridge is highest-rated among medium issuers with an NPS of 75, and EQ is highest-rated among large issuers with an NPS of 59.

"It's an honor to be rated the highest in overall satisfaction among small, large and mega issuers, and continuously rated high in client loyalty year-over-year. These results reflect our client-inspired focus on innovation, service excellence and investing in offerings that position issuers everywhere for success, " said Jennifer Warren, CEO, Issuer Services, North America at Computershare.

"At EQ we aim to provide best in class service with the goal of exceeding our customer's expectations. In light of the challenges the pandemic brought in 2020, we have taken an even deeper focus on our client's satisfaction and continue to use the insights we gain from the Group Five survey to help us continuously improve our service levels," said Todd May, CEO of EQ.

Group Five is a corporate services research firm, best known for its research expertise in shareholder and stock plan administration services.

