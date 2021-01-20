Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards In Insurance And Annuities, Highlighting Rise Of Pre-Login And Mobile Self-Service

New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in account owner capabilities on web, mobile and prior to login

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2020 Monitor Awards in annuities, property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

"In 2020, the insurance and annuity industries experienced unprecedented pandemic-related call volumes, pushing further innovation in online self-service capabilities," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "We expect to see continuing investment in DIY web and mobile customer service capabilities, including seamless pre-login options, that enhance account owner loyalty."

In the property and casualty insurance space's Pre-Login Self-Service category, Geico won a gold medal for featuring the most pre-login options on the desktop site. From scheduling payments to adding or replacing vehicles, Geico lets policyholders easily manage the main aspects of their accounts without logging in.

In the life insurance sector, USAA won a gold medal in the Account Owner Site Self-Service Capabilities category for offering the broadest range of account maintenance options in the coverage group. Packed with extensive instructions and balloon tip definitions, USAA lets users manage necessities such as beneficiaries, contact information, call time preferences and marital status without the need to call customer support.

The long-anticipated development of mobile capabilities in the annuity industry has made progress among our coverage group; however, while mobile apps are now common, account management options specific to annuity owners are still rare. In the Account Owner Mobile Capabilities category, Equitable earned a gold medal for offering a mobile experience comparable to that of its desktop site. With the most capabilities of any app in the coverage group, the firm lets account owners handle priority items from transferring funds and changing allocations to editing login methods and changing contact information.

