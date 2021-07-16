Corporate Counsel Women Of Color© To Host 17th Annual Career Strategies Conference

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color© (CCWC), a non-profit professional organization for women attorneys of color, will hold its 17 th Annual Career Strategies Conference this September.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color© (CCWC), a non-profit professional organization for women attorneys of color, will hold its 17 th Annual Career Strategies Conference this September. The conference will be held at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live hotel September 22 through 25, 2021. Hogan Lovells, a top 10 global legal services provider, is Title Sponsor of this year's event Nearly 1400 judges, corporate and government attorneys are expected to attend.

The four-day event kicks-off on Wednesday with a Boot Camp presented by Title Sponsor Hogan Lovells, followed by a General Counsel Training Bootcamp, and continues with a Summit for Chief Diversity Officers and a Chief Legal Officer Symposium.

Days two and three will include 48 General Sessions in which all attendees participate. Attendees will choose to hear presentations from specially selected experts on a wide variety of topics from across the field of law. The event wraps up on Saturday with a Farewell Power & Inspiration Breakfast. This year's Breakfast will feature a special performance by the Grammy Award winning urban gospel group, Mary Mary.

Law students selected for internships and fellowships through CCWC's My Life As A Lawyer Program will receive special recognition at the conference dinner reception on Friday evening.

The live event is sold out; however, attendees may participate virtually. To register, visit the website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

CCWC was founded in 2004 by CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden to advance women of color attorneys, provide networking opportunities, as well as foster diversity in the legal profession. Under Ms. Robinson Haden's leadership the organization grew from 10 members to more than 4700 members worldwide.

Sponsorships for the upcoming conference are still available. The conference agenda and details may be found on the group's website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org or by calling: (646) 483-8041.

About Corporate Counsel Women of Color© (CCWC): Founded by Laurie N. Robinson Haden in 2004, CCWC is a not-for-profit organization for women attorneys of color in Fortune 1000 and Forbes 2000 companies. The group is represented in over 900 companies and has over 4,700 in-house women attorneys of color on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions of the United States of America, as well as in Canada, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

