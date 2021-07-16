Corporate Counsel Men Of Color© To Host Virtual Career Strategies Conference

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Men of Color© (CCMC), a non-profit professional organization for men of color, will hold a virtual Career Strategies Conference on Thursday, September 9 from 9:30 to 2:15 PM.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Men of Color© (CCMC), a non-profit professional organization for men of color, will hold a virtual Career Strategies Conference on Thursday, September 9 from 9:30 to 2:15 PM. The conference is free of charge and open to men in all professions.

Along with networking sessions, the day's agenda includes seminars on career and life-changing topics such as: leadership, health and wellness, financial literacy, personal branding and work-life balance.

Featured presenters will be:

Daymond John , Entrepreneur, Co-host of Shark Tank, and Founder of FUBU

, Entrepreneur, Co-host of Shark Tank, and Founder of FUBU Hill Harper, Actor, New York Times Best-selling author, and Founder of the Black Wall Street

Dr. Steve Perry , Educator, Best-selling author, and Founder & Head of Schools - Capital Preparatory School

, Educator, Best-selling author, and Founder & Head of Schools - Capital Preparatory School Jarrett M. Adams, Esq. , Author

Sponsorships for the upcoming conference are still available. The conference agenda and details may be found on the group's website: www.ccmenofcolor.org or by calling: (646) 483-8041.

About Corporate Counsel Men of Color©: A subsidiary of Corporate Counsel Women of Color©, the mission of the Corporate Counsel Men of Color© is to provide a support network to men of color in all professions, as well as to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Contact: Laurie N. Robinson Haden, CEOPhone: 646-483-8041Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.org Website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org

