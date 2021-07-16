TheStreet home
Corporate Counsel Men Of Color© To Host Virtual Career Strategies Conference

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Men of Color© (CCMC), a non-profit professional organization for men of color, will hold a virtual Career Strategies Conference on Thursday, September 9 from 9:30 to 2:15 PM.  The conference is free of charge and open to men in all professions.

Along with networking sessions, the day's agenda includes seminars on career and life-changing topics such as: leadership, health and wellness, financial literacy, personal branding and work-life balance. 

Featured presenters will be:

  • Daymond John, Entrepreneur, Co-host of Shark Tank, and Founder of FUBU
  • Hill Harper, Actor, New York Times Best-selling author, and Founder of the Black Wall Street
  • Dr. Steve Perry, Educator, Best-selling author, and Founder & Head of Schools - Capital Preparatory School
  • Jarrett M. Adams, Esq., Author

Sponsorships for the upcoming conference are still available.  The conference agenda and details may be found on the group's website:  www.ccmenofcolor.org or by calling: (646) 483-8041. 

About Corporate Counsel Men of Color©: A subsidiary of Corporate Counsel Women of Color©, the mission of the Corporate Counsel Men of Color© is to provide a support network to men of color in all professions, as well as to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Contact: Laurie N. Robinson Haden, CEOPhone:  646-483-8041Email:  info@ccwomenofcolor.org Website:  www.ccwomenofcolor.org

