Corporación América Airports Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Call And Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP) - Get Corporacion America Airports S.A. Report, the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 17, after market closes.

Earnings ReleaseWednesday, November 17, 2021Time: After Market Closes

Conference CallThursday, November 18, 2021Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

ExecutivesMr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive OfficerMr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial OfficerMr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate please dial in1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)1-412-317-5258 (International)

Webcast ( click here)

Replay ( click here) Replay Access Code: 10161527

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

