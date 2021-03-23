Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call And Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP) - Get Report, the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results on Tuesday, March 30, after market closes.

Earnings ReleaseTuesday, March 30, 2021Time: After Market Closes

Conference CallWednesday, March 31, 2021Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

ExecutivesMr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive OfficerMr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial OfficerMr. Jorge Arruda, Head of Finance and M&AMs. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager

To participate please dial in1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)1-412-317-5258 (International)

Webcast (click here)

Replay (click here)

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006037/en/