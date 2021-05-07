Coronavirus Test Kits Market In North America- Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
The report on the Coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
In addition, the report also provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and overall market environment. The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovations
The Coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis includes End User segmentation and Geographic landscape. This study identifies fastrack approval of diagnostic kits as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Corona Virus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:
Corona Virus Test Kits Market Sizing In North AmericaCorona Virus Test Kits Market Forecast In North AmericaCorona Virus Test Kits Market Analysis In North America Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Co Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Co Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
