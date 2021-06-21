Coronavirus Test Kits Market In APAC To Reach USD 2.48 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus test kits market in APAC is poised to reach USD 2.

The coronavirus test kits market in APAC is poised to reach USD 2.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -17% during the forecast period.

The report on the coronavirus test kits market in APAC provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of coronavirus, the new product launches, and the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus.

The coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis includes end-user and geography segments. This study identifies the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market in APAC growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The coronavirus test kits market in APAC covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC SizingCoronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC ForecastCoronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Co Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

