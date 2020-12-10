Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes First Direct-to-Consumer COVID-19 Test System

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit for use by any individual 18 years and older without a prescription. This product, which is authorized as the first COVID-19 direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) test system, allows an individual to self-collect a nasal swab sample at home and then send that sample for testing to LabCorp. Positive or invalid test results are then delivered to the user by phone call from a health care provider. Negative test results are delivered via email or online portal.

This home sample collection kit can be purchased online or in a store without a prescription. It is intended to enable users to access information about their COVID-19 infection status that could aid with determining if self-isolation (quarantine) is appropriate and to assist with health care decisions after discussion with a health care professional.

"This is the first kit for consumers to self-collect a nasal sample for COVID-19 in their home that does not require a prescription," said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing."

