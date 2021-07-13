Coromega Launches Best-in-Class Human-Grade, Emulsified Omega-3 Fish Oil Pet Supplement: Pup Packets®

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coromega today announced their first Omega-3 liquid squeeze supplement for dogs, Coromega Pup Packets ® . For over twenty years, Coromega has been the leader in emulsified omega-3 for people, and today we are excited to announce our first omega-3 fish oil for dogs. To make our omega-3 worthy of our furry family, we use the same human-grade ingredients and squeeze packet technology of our people products, for a best-in-class way to give dogs the fish oil they need.

"In our twenty-year journey to make the best omega-3, we realized that pet owners face many challenges in giving their pets fish oil too," said Andrew Aussie, Chief Operating Officer. "So, we used our emulsified omega-3 technology to create our first pet supplement. Each Pup Packet has fully thirty times the omega-3 as a typical pet chew. Giving your dog a chew is like giving your child a gummy vitamin, it's simply too little nutrition for what they really need."

Our Pup Packets are the first emulsified fish oil for dogs that provide multiple benefits not available in pet omega-3 fish oil bottles and chews:

Better Absorption - Our emulsified formula provides clinically proven better absorption properties, so it's easier to digest for our pets. Easier to Use, No Mess - Unlike liquid oils, our emulsified formulas are more like a gel, making it easier to serve directly, or in a dog bowl, without the mess. More Powerful Dose - Our emulsified formula provides a more powerful dose of omega-3s at 650 milligrams, which is more than thirty times greater than typical omega-3 chews, so you can give your dog the dose they really need.

Our clinical nutrition expert, Dr. Doug Bibus PhD adds: "People typically aren't aware that companion animals like dogs have similar requirements for healthy omega-3 fats. These needs often go unmet in the pet food industry today and are actually made worse due to the reliance on omega 6 rich grains, causing omega imbalances. EPA and DHA fatty acids are critical for the health and wellbeing of your dog. Coromega Pup Packets offer an incredibly innovative way to supply the critical omega-3s that your dog's heart, eyes, brain, joints and immune system rely on for top performance." Dr Bibus is an expert in the area of omega-3 fatty acids.

Coromega worked with the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) to ensure the highest quality nutritional standards. Pup Packets are available in two versions, each with 650 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids with EPA & DHA, certified sustainable by Friends of the Sea ® , and also sugar and gluten-free:

Condition Pup Packets : For Skin & Immune Support with Vitamin E

: For Skin & Immune Support with Vitamin E Mobility Pup Packets: For Joint & Muscle Mobility Support

Coromega Pup Packets ® are available nationwide in pet specialty stores and coromega.com in 30 count stand up bags with an SRP of $19.99 per unit, including Chewy.com, Walmart.com, Petco.com and Amazon. For more information visit Coromega.com.

About Coromega ® Coromega®, maker of delicious, emulsified marine and vegetarian oils designed to provide healthy fats for a healthy life. Originally formulated by a Norwegian scientist searching for a way to encourage his granddaughter to take her fish oil, Coromega® was perfected after more than 10 years of research. Launched in 1999, the company manufactures and distributes a wide range of dietary supplements, including Coromega Max, Kids Omega-3, MCT and Omega-3 Gummies. Learn more about Coromega products at Coromega.com, and visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram.

