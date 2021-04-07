Cornerstone Sets Date To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, announced today that the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) - Get Report, a global leader in people development solutions, announced today that the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cornerstone will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available on the events page of Cornerstone's investor relations website. An audio replay will be available for three days following the conclusion of the call (between 8 p.m. PT on May 6 and 11:59 p.m. PT on May 9). The replay will also be available as a webcast on Cornerstone's investor relations website.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone's people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/.

