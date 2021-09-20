Cornerstone Market & Deli Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary With Beads And Beignets

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Market & Deli, an authentic New Orleans-themed Market & Deli located in picturesque Downtown Celebration ("the town that Disney built"), invites the press and public to help celebrate its 1-year anniversary this weekend, serving up Beads & Beignets for visitors all weekend long.

"It's been a long road starting a business at the height of a pandemic, dealing with an unprecedented labor shortage, and navigating significant supply chain issues, but we survived and are looking forward to our second year," says Micah Romeo, Managing Partner of the LGBT-owned small business. Romeo, whose background includes more than 20 years in grocery operations, brought significant experience to the new business, but nothing could have prepared him for the challenges of opening and running a small business during a pandemic. "We just took it one day at a time. How do we make our signature Po boys when our bread vendor is out of stock on Gambino's French bread? We just have to figure it out and roll with the punches," says Romeo, crediting his vendors and partners for sourcing quality replacements when out-of-stocks were unavoidable.

Cornerstone's New Orleans theme is serious business for its four owners, half of whom hail from Louisiana. Romeo, who grew up just outside of Baton Rouge, is joined by New Orleans native Cory Heitmeier, who splits his time between Celebration and New Orleans where he works as a river pilot on the Mississippi River. "I just found myself missing that incomparable New Orleans food when I was home in Celebration," says Heitmeier, who helped finance the start-up. "When this location became available last year, I knew we couldn't pass it up," Heitmeier continues. Romeo, who had suddenly found himself looking for work after a corporate restructuring eliminated his job as a District Manager, was the obvious choice to lead such an endeavor. "My husband Jonathan (Heitmeier) and I have wanted to start a business with Micah and his husband Chris (Bentley) for years. When this location became available, we knew it was a match made in New Orleans," Heitmeier says jokingly.

The quartet are looking forward to celebrating their first year this weekend with lots of Mardi Gras beads and plenty of their signature Beignets, which have quickly become a fan favorite. The weekend-long celebration kicks off Saturday morning (9/25) at 7am and continues through Sunday evening (9/26).

About Cornerstone Market & DeliCornerstone Market & Deli serves traditional New Orleans Po boy sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches & baked goods, refreshing SnoBalls, made-to-order Beignets and delicious Louisiana-based Community Coffee. Their market includes an impressive selection of New Orleans-sourced hot sauces, spices and seasonings, as well as convenience items, drinks, snacks and sundries for locals and visitors alike. They're open from 7am to 8pm, seven days a week. Learn more at http://www.CornerstoneCelebration.com.

