Cornerstone Building Brands Names New President, Engineered Building Systems

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) - Get Report (the "Company"), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that Matthew Ackley has joined the Company as President, Engineered Building Systems. In his role, Mr. Ackley will lead Engineered Building Systems for the Commercial division, set strategic direction and work closely with customers to deliver long-term performance. He will assume the role effective immediately and will report directly to the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, James S. Metcalf.

Mr. Ackley has 18 years of experience in the building materials industry, working in leadership positions including sales and investor relations for large corporations. In his most recent role as Vice President of Sales for the Commercial Ceilings business at USG Corporation, he led strategic planning, sales execution and revenue and profit growth efforts. Mr. Ackley earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Redlands and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

"Matt is a highly accomplished leader, and we are pleased to have him join our Cornerstone Building Brands team as the new President, Engineered Building Systems," said James S. Metcalf. "Caring for our customers is a core principle that guides our decisions in today's environment, and Matt will ensure we remain agile and focused on meeting customers' dynamic needs. He is known for driving results through the cultivation of strong cross-functional teams and strategic planning, and we are excited for his leadership."

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multi-channel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our over 75-year history. We are committed to our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

