Cornerstone Building Brands Names New General Counsel

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) - Get Report (the "Company"), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it has appointed Alena Brenner as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Brenner assumed the role leading the Company's legal, compliance and risk management functions on April 5, 2021 and reports directly to the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, James S. Metcalf.

Ms. Brenner has more than 20 years of experience working for large, publicly traded Fortune 500 and Global 100 companies as well as law firms across multiple industries including transportation, logistics, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods. In her most recent role, she was Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Ryder System, Inc. Ms. Brenner earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a juris doctorate from Fordham University of Law.

"We are excited to have Alena join our Cornerstone Building Brands leadership team," said James S. Metcalf. "Her customer centric approach along with the desire to simplify the way we do business is aligned with our commitment to be a partner of choice, and her proven experience in mergers and acquisitions will be critical to support our long-term growth strategy."

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multi-channel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our over 75-year history. We are committed to our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

