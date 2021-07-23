Corner Bakery And Avocados From Mexico Partner Together To Promote Menu Items With Fresh Avocado

DALLAS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery and Avocados From Mexico are partnering together to offer Corner Bakery guests flavor-forward fare crafted using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The partnership is rooted in highlighting popular Corner Bakery menu items featuring fresh avocado such as the Anaheim Panini, Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad, and Uptown Turkey Avocado Sandwich. Additionally, customers may add half an avocado to any menu item for just $1**.

To promote the partnership, Corner Bakery will feature the Avocados From Mexico Fresh Seal™ in-store on menu items featuring fresh avocados, as well as in their social media and email marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to kick-off our first ever partnership with Corner Bakery," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "At Avocados From Mexico, we are committed to providing Corner Bakery diners with fresh avocados to add a flavorful and tasty addition to their meals and look forward to continuing our partnership."

The popular bakery cafe concept is also launching other seasonal menu items including Berries & Cream Pancakes*, Berry Pecan Salad, flavored lemonades and a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Bundt Cake.

"We are excited to launch returning favorites like our Berry Pecan Salad as well as new offerings like the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Bundt" said Haylee Coleman, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager at Corner Bakery. "Additionally, we feel summer is the perfect time to feature our offerings with fresh avocado and partner with Avocados from Mexico to highlight the versatility and benefits of adding avocado to any item."

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, please visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/foodservice/

*Available at select locations** Pricing may vary by location.

About Avocados From Mexico Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Corner BakeryCorner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a "Top U.S. Restaurant Chain" for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times' "Top 200" brands in the franchise space. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts: Haylee Coleman, Corner Bakery 972.619.4097; haylee.coleman@cornerbakerycafe.com David Spirito, Avocados From Mexico dspirito@avocadosfrommexico.com

