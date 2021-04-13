Cornbread Hemp Launches First Full Spectrum Certified Organic CBD Gummies

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, the most widely distributed CBD brand from Kentucky, announced the launch of its Organic Berry CBD Gummies, just in time for 4/20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, the most widely distributed CBD brand from Kentucky, announced the launch of its Organic Berry CBD Gummies, just in time for 4/20. Made with 100% plant-based, vegan-friendly ingredients, this is the first CBD gummy product to be full spectrum and USDA certified organic.

Cornbread Hemp's mission to provide the best full spectrum CBD products arose as a response to the low standards set by the CBD industry. These new CBD gummies demonstrate this unwavering commitment. After realizing there weren't any full spectrum CBD gummies available on the market that met their standards, the co-founders of Cornbread Hemp began a year-long development process that concludes this week with the release of their new Organic Berry CBD Gummies.

"You're not going to find a better full spectrum CBD gummy anywhere else," said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp's chief communications officer. "We start with fresh, organic blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. Then we add our Flower-Only ™ full spectrum hemp extract, with no seeds or stems. That means more cannabinoids, and less chlorophyll."

Cornbread Hemp's CBD gummies are made with carefully selected ingredients sourced exclusively from certified organic producers. Instead of using gelatin or other animal products, Cornbread Hemp uses apple pectin as a vegan-friendly alternative.

As with Cornbread Hemp's CBD oil and CBD cream, their new CBD Gummies are made with the highest levels of minor cannabinoids and up to 0.3% THC, with certificates of analysis available on every batch. Plus, every Cornbread Hemp product is protected by a tamper-proof seal of authenticity and seed-to-sale tracking technology.

Cornbread Hemp is the most widely distributed CBD company from Kentucky, building on 250 years of Kentucky's unrivaled hemp tradition. Featured in Health.com, Healthline, Rolling Stone, and sold online and in over 100 retail locations across the country, Cornbread Hemp is changing the CBD industry with its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer service. For more information, visit CornbreadHemp.com and follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT CORNBREAD HEMPFounded in 2019, Cornbread Hemp has quickly grown to become one of the leading cannabis companies in the country. Family-owned and crowdfunded, Cornbread Hemp is beating the odds with the highest quality products and a commitment to full spectrum cannabis wellness.

