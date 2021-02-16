Cornbread Hemp Introduces USDA Organic Topical CBD Product Line

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp announced today the re-formulation of their best-selling CBD lotions, now with all organic ingredients. That means that all of Cornbread Hemp's CBD topicals and CBD creams now bear the USDA organic seal, just like their CBD oils.

"Today is another big day at Cornbread Hemp," said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp's co-founder and chief communications officer. "To our knowledge, this makes us the first CBD brand in America to offer a full line of CBD topical products that are USDA organic, full spectrum, and made from a flower-only extract. We are pioneers in crafting the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products in America because that 's what our customers expect."

Consumers trust the USDA organic seal because it guarantees products are free from contamination, such as synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified seeds. For CBD products to be certified organic, a third-party certifier must audit the entire supply chain of every ingredient to ensure the high standards of the USDA 's National Organic Program.

Cornbread Hemp 's CBD products are made with organic hemp, which is grown outdoors in Kentucky using sustainable farming practices. After harvest, the hemp flowers are removed from the rest of the plant, and then extracted using organic sugarcane ethanol. This creates a robust full spectrum hemp extract that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in their natural ratios, which Cornbread Hemp then uses for its USDA organic CBD products.

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. It was founded in 2018 by former cannabis journalist and book author Jim Higdon and his cousin Eric Zipperle. In 2019, Cornbread Hemp became the first CBD brand from Kentucky to offer USDA certified organic CBD oil. In 2020, LA Weekly called Cornbread Hemp the new standard for "clean CBD" in America.

Cornbread Hemp's CBD products are legal under federal law, and can be shipped to all 50 states and US territories. To ensure customer satisfaction, Cornbread Hemp offers a 30-day "no questions asked" return policy.

For more information, visitors can read Cornbread Hemp's CBD dosage guide and other blog posts, such as: " What does CBD stand for?" and the difference between CBD and THC. On social media, follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram and Twitter.

