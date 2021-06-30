Cormorant Atlantic Utility Services Rebrands As Connect Atlantic Utility Services

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cormorant Atlantic Utility Services (CAUS), a leading provider of transmission, distribution, and emergency services to the utility industry, announced today that it has changed its name to Connect...

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cormorant Atlantic Utility Services (CAUS), a leading provider of transmission, distribution, and emergency services to the utility industry, announced today that it has changed its name to Connect Atlantic Utility Services. "We believe the new name best reflects our mission to support the flow of high-voltage electricity for our Canadian and American customers" said John MacKinnon, President of CAUS. "It enables us to further evolve our brand and our reputation for safety, quality, and consistency." "The change to 'Connect' represents what we do; we 'connect' power producers and customers to the grid, and we 'connect' with our customers and vendors through collaboration and trustworthiness" adds Mr. MacKinnon, "Making connections is what we strive to do every day."

The name allows Connect Atlantic to continue operating under the CAUS acronym with which its customers are familiar and retains "Atlantic" as part of the new name as homage to its roots in the Atlantic region. Along with the new name comes a new logo and branding. The new branding can be seen at www.causltd.com

This announcement comes shortly after Pilot Wave Holdings, the world's leading technology-focused acquisition and growth firm, acquired CAUS in March 2021 from its parent company Cormorant Utility Services.

About Connect Atlantic Utility Services Connect Atlantic is a high-voltage contractor that specializes in transmission and distribution construction and maintenance, including live-line maintenance; storm restoration services; and high-voltage inspection and advisory services.

