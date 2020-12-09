Corma.de Launches Social Links OSINT Academy

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, Social Links, in partnership with Corma.de - the German private investigative agency, is launching an Academy that explains the principles of OSINT activities. It expounds in detail the methods of extracting information from a very wide number of online sources and clarifies the principles of analyzing this information. The course constitutes a series of videos on the application of more than 900 Social Links Transforms for Maltego software - a widely used solution in the areas of law enforcement and cybersecurity. The online course is available by subscription and included in the package for customers who order Social Links Box, a full-fledged cyber security and threat intelligence unit solution.

Corma.de Social Links Academy is prepared by the head of the agency and the lead trainer of Corma - Jörn Weber. He spent many years working in the German police and retired with the rank of Kriminalhauptkommissar (Detective Chief Inspector). He and his team now support corporate security departments and brand protection teams from international clients with the successful execution of their investigations. Jörn Weber has been teaching OSINT technologies for many years and has gained vast practical experience, not only in the investigations themselves but also in the transfer of his skills and knowledge. He devoted a significant place in the Social Links OSINT Academy courses to general approaches to working with data, analyzing real cases, and building an investigation strategy.

"For six years, we have been working with the leading open source intelligence specialists, platforms and clients, which allows us to use their knowledge and experience to develop Social Links services. Everything we do in one way or another is based on the experience of this collaboration and we understand the importance of proper automation of data collection and analysis processes more than anyone else. The only thing that no OSINT service can do is to teach an investigator's way of thinking. Such a mindset coupled with the right tool is the key to successful investigations, so it is extremely important to get a theoretical basis from an experienced instructor, which is undoubtedly Joern Weber," says Andrey Kulikov, CEO of Social Links.

Social Links is the leading provider of OSINT tools for investigations in Social Media, Open Source, Blockchains and Dark Web Intelligence that allows users to search in a big number of sources from social media to leaked databases to connect individuals, companies, internet accounts and activities. Among the company's products are the Maltego add-on Social Links Pro, custom and private corporate solutions, standalone Social Links Box, and Gamayun - a web-based solution for instant digital investigations - that are widely used by leading European Law Enforcement Agencies.

