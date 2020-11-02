Corlieve Therapeutics SAS Closes Seed Financing To Develop Therapies For Severe Neurological Conditions

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corlieve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its seed financing led by Kurma Partners and IDinvest Partners, together with Pureos Bioventures.

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corlieve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its seed financing led by Kurma Partners and IDinvest Partners, together with Pureos Bioventures. Corlieve is focused on developing novel therapeutics for severe neurological disorders.

Corlieve's lead program employs a novel AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), the most commonly diagnosed focal epilepsy in humans. The program is based on pioneering science from INSERM, CNRS, Aix Marseille University and the University of Bordeaux, and is being developed in collaboration with REGENXBIO Inc. ( Maryland, US), a leading gene therapy company. In addition, Corlieve has licensed REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 technology for the TLE program. Corlieve is led by Chief Executive Officer Richard Porter, Ph.D., who brings to the Company over 25 years of neuroscience leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Therachon Holding AG until its acquisition by Pfizer in July 2019.

"I am excited to build Corlieve on a strong scientific foundation and with valuable support from our partners and investors," said Dr. Porter. "Our novel approach allows us to bring potentially game-changing treatments to patients with neurological diseases."

Corlieve's board will consist of Vanessa Malier, Managing Partner at Kurma, Anja Harmeier, Partner at Pureos Bioventures and Olivier Danos, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of REGENXBIO.

" The formation of Corlieve with REGENXBIO is another validation of our approach to build companies on the basis of leading French science combined with a strong technology partner . We at Kurma are thrilled to support this emerging science to tackle TLE," s aid Ms. Malier.

"Our mission at REGENXBIO is to develop and enable the use of our proprietary NAV Technology Platform to advance new gene therapies for diseases with significant unmet needs," said Dr. Danos. "W e are pleased to collaborate with Corlieve in this application of our NAV AAV9 technology to potentially treat patients suffering from TLE, for which better treatment modalities are needed."

About Corlieve TherapeuticsCorlieve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on bringing novel therapeutic options to patients with severe neurological disorders. The lead project is targeting aberrantly expressed kainate receptors in the hippocampus of patients with TLE using a gene therapy approach.

About KurmaKurma Partners is a key European player in the financing of Innovation in Healthcare and Biotechnology, from pre-seed to growth capital, notably through Kurma Biofund I through III and Kurma Diagnostics, as well as via strategic partnerships with prestigious European research and medical institutions.

About IDinvestIdinvest Partners is a leading European mid-market private equity firm. With €8bn under management, the firm has developed several areas of expertise including innovative start-up venture capital transactions; mid-market private debt, i.e. single-tranche, senior and subordinated debt; primary and secondary investment and private equity advisory services.

About Pureos BioventuresPureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by Bellevue Asset Management. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of biological drugs and drug modalities. The fund's portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence to develop therapies across a broad indication spectrum including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases and neuroscience. Pureos has built a team with deep investment, operating and clinical expertise, that strives to impact patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for devastating diseases.

About REGENXBIOREGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contact: Amy Conrad, 858-366-3243, amy@juniper-point.com

