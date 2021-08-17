Coriell Life Sciences Makes Its Debut On The Inc. 5000 As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coriell Life Sciences, an international leader in precision medicine, announced today its debut on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment.

Our scalability enables us to deliver turnkey precision medicine solutions to people and organizations around the world.

"Having Coriell Life Sciences' growth story recognized is a tremendous honor for our entire team," says Scott Megill, President & CEO of Coriell Life Sciences. "The most important part of this story goes beyond our traction in rolling out personalized medication safety programs to help a growing number of employers and payers improve population health and lower healthcare costs. It's also about the scalability that we're introducing to the market. This scalability enables us to deliver turnkey precision medicine solutions to organizations and individuals around the globe - and empower a healthier world."

Precision medicine is at a tipping point, especially as more employers and health plans offer personalized medication safety benefits to their employees, retirees, and members. CLS' Corigen® Medication Safety Program is the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. It uses the science of pharmacogenomics (PGx) to identify which medications are the safest and most effective for individuals based on their unique DNA. In addition to minimizing adverse effects and improving individual health, it reduces healthcare costs for sponsoring organizations by minimizing the inefficiencies of trial-and-error prescribing.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Coriell Life SciencesCoriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, is spearheading innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application and offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com , email info@coriell.com or follow @CoriellLife .

