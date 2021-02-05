Corgentum Consulting Launches Cryptocurrency Compliance, Operations And Risk Management Solution Suite

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations, announced today the launch of a new suite of compliance, operations and risk products to support cryptocurrency investors and asset managers in digital currency investment strategies. These new services will complement Corgentum's already industry leading alternative investment operational due diligence (ODD) and investigative offerings.

With the explosive growth of virtual currencies Bitcoin (BTC) and digital tokens such as Etherium (ETH) institutional investors and funds are rapidly putting more assets to work across the entire digital asset spectrum. Corgentum's new products will offer cryptocurrency solutions for crypto asset managers including:

Compliance support for crypto startups including anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), FATF Travel Rule, and sanctions screening solutions

New York State Department of Finance (NYDFS) regulatory compliance mock reviews

Department of Finance (NYDFS) regulatory compliance mock reviews Operations support for crypto managers in areas including fund accounting, vendor management, information technology, business continuity and disaster recovery

Services for crypto investors include:

Due diligence and risk analysis on portfolios of direct crypto investments and digital tokens including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether, Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) , stablecoins (Tether, Goldcoin, PAX, BinanceUSD, TrueUSD), initial coin offerings (ICO) and DeFi tokens

Operational, information security, and cybersecurity audits of crypto asset managers and cryptocurrency fund managers

Ongoing risk monitoring of cryptocurrency asset managers, crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency indexes

Forensic investigation support for financial crimes and fraud including Bitcoin tracking and investigations

Analysis of direct private equity technology investments in Fintech and DeFi companies employing blockchain, distributed ledger technology and machine learning

"With the continued institutionalization of the cryptocurrency and digital asset space, there is increasing demand for accompanying regulatory compliance, operations and risk management best practices. Corgentum's new service offerings will help emerging crypto asset managers ensure these high standards are being followed. Investors in cryptocurrency and digital assets will also be able to take advantage of our extensive due diligence experience in this space to better manage risk," said Jason Scharfman, Managing Partner of Corgentum Consulting. Mr. Scharfman is the author of the newly released Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds (Palgrave Macmillan). He is also the author of Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance).

To learn more about our crypto services for investors and asset managers signup for Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including cryptocurrency, digital assets, hedge funds, private equity, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corgentum-consulting-launches-cryptocurrency-compliance-operations-and-risk-management-solution-suite-301223142.html

SOURCE Corgentum Consulting