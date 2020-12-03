CoreSite's Chicago Campus Enhances Connectivity To AWS

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report (the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced enhanced cloud networking capabilities at their Chicago data center campus. Customers can now rapidly provision AWS Hosted Connections up to 10Gbps on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange®. CoreSite's scalable Chicago data center campus enables enterprises and IT service providers to effectively deploy low-latency hybrid IT architectures spanning leading public cloud and bare-metal providers.

The availability of 10Gbps AWS Hosted Connections to US East 2 on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® simplifies multi-region network architectures and reduces network provisioning lead times by enabling on-demand virtual connectivity. It allows enterprises and IT service providers to seamlessly integrate with all commercial AWS regions and availability zones in the United States - improving redundancy and resiliency for hybrid applications.

" High-performance integrations to AWS and leading cloud service providers are foundational to our clients' success," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. " By simplifying hybrid IT architectures and offering low-latency connectivity solutions to leading IT service providers, CoreSite customers can optimally deliver their products and services globally." CoreSite is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and Direct Connect Service Delivery Partner offering Dedicated and Hosted connections using high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange®.

CoreSite's New CH2 Ground-up Data Center Development in Downtown Chicago

CoreSite opened the first purpose-built, enterprise-class, ground-up data center - known as "CH2" - supporting a total of 18 megawatts of critical IT draw in the heart of downtown Chicago. CoreSite has completed Phase 1, representing 56,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. CH2 was designed to provide scalable space ready to support enterprises through their digital journey. In addition, CoreSite also obtained approval for the State of Illinois' Data Center Investment program which extends a 10.25% tax incentive to its customers deploying in CH2 on the purchase of equipment and software costs. CH2 is part of a connected campus, leveraging CoreSite's existing CH1 data center - one of the top interconnected buildings in Chicago.

Additional Resources

Contact Our Team > We would love to help support your digital transformation requirements, please contact us for further information on CoreSite's capabilities.

Request a Tour > Let us take you on a virtual or live tour of a state-of-the-art CoreSite facility.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company's data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005264/en/