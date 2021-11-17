CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend On Common Stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report ("CoreSite"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.27 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the fourth quarter of 2021, consistent with the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2021.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report delivers secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,370 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 480+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

