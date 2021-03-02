CoreSite Empowers Enterprises To Innovate With Leading Local Cloud As A Service Solution - VMware Cloud On Dell EMC

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report (the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., and a VMware Technology Alliance Partner, today announced the availability of VMware ® Cloud™ on Dell EMC ®. This fully managed infrastructure as a service offering is available across CoreSite's national platform of enterprise-class, cloud-enabled data center campuses. CoreSite and VMware have created a Center of Excellence, technical validation proof of concept (PoC) lab, to accelerate innovation and cost savings for enterprises challenged with today's escalating capital IT expenses, while also enabling emerging requirements of low-latency applications and data sovereignty management. The solution also future proofs enterprises for tomorrow's AI, machine-learning, IoT and 5G use cases.

Simplifying Hybrid IT and Accelerating Business Innovation

Delivering the cloud operating model to the data center, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at CoreSite simplifies digital transformation by helping enterprises reduce operational complexity and accelerate innovation. The service features high-performance compute, storage and networking capabilities powered by VMware's hybrid cloud software stack, providing IT with consistent infrastructure and operations between on-premises, colocation, and public cloud environments. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC helps IT address common challenges for the enterprise such as unpredictable data growth, changing security requirements and inconsistent solution performance. It also addresses emerging issues including the sharp increase in remote workers, data center and edge location modernization, data latency and sovereignty sensitive workloads, and modernization of existing applications by supporting containers and Kubernetes. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC delivers these benefits via an OpEx purchasing model and a predictable monthly bill.

CoreSite's highly interconnected, scalable and compliant, cloud-adjacent digital campuses offer on-net, low-latency connectivity to leading cloud availability zones, CDNs and global network service providers via high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange ® - enabling enterprises to more simply and cost effectively deploy modern distributed applications - using the fully integrated VMware Cloud on Dell EMC solution.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking to integrated turnkey solutions within the data center ecosystem to solve for performance and security, along with regulatory and data compliance requirements not easily addressed by the public cloud," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's chief revenue officer. "Additionally, traditional on-premises data centers are challenged to support modern HPC applications and have limited connectivity options to cloud availability zones - making it more difficult and costly to support modern, low-latency applications. Deploying VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at CoreSite improves performance and removes the friction enterprises can experience when implementing a digital strategy by streamlining operations, accelerating innovation, and reducing TCO."

"We are excited to work with CoreSite to accelerate and simplify enterprise digital transformation using VMware Cloud on Dell EMC in CoreSite locations," said Fidelma Russo, general manager and senior vice president, Cloud Services, VMware. "With VMware Cloud on Dell at CoreSite, enterprises can deploy modern applications with latency and data compliance requirements, allowing key resources to focus on business applications that drive top-line growth and differentiation. CoreSite campuses support strict regulatory and data compliance requirements, but also offer tight integration with leading public cloud services on the Open Cloud Exchange that enterprises require to support distributed applications."

Other Highlights

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access, and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

