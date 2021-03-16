CoreSite Boosts Hybrid-Cloud With On-Net Connectivity In Chicago To Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report ("CoreSite," or the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the availability of direct fiber and virtual connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite's Chicago campus. This key interconnection point enables CoreSite customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to access Azure ExpressRoute directly - at all available speeds. Build primary and/or redundant network architectures within the market using fiber interconnections and virtual connectivity through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange®.

Adding Optionality, Improved Resiliency, Performance and Reliability

The availability of on-net access to Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite's Chicago campus enables enterprise customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to benefit from directly connecting to Microsoft's global network. This solution delivers optimal low latency edge-to-edge performance, increased security, and eliminates data egress costs using Azure ExpressRoute Local when accessing the Azure North Central US region, while improving agility when deploying workloads in today's hybrid cloud architectures. In addition, the combination of Azure ExpressRoute with CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange and Inter-site services provides customers with enhanced network connectivity for business continuity and disaster recovery programs. Direct access to a cloud onramp via an edge node is the most effective means to ensure performance, reliability and optimal cost efficiency.

Customers in CoreSite's national platform of data centers can rapidly integrate the Azure ExpressRoute Chicago peering location via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, an on-demand interconnection platform that enables CoreSite customers to dynamically connect to any other customer through a virtual connection and an easy-to-use portal.

" We are excited to offer our customers on-net availability and improved resiliency options to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Chicago, in addition to the on-net ExpressRoute connectivity already available in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver and Northern Virginia," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. " Direct and private connectivity to leading cloud providers like Microsoft is essential for enterprises to deploy their hybrid and multi-cloud IT architectures."

"Our collaboration with CoreSite provides customers with the high-level interconnection and predictable global access they need to meet their broad range of requirements. We are pleased to expand Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, allowing more businesses in these growing markets to access these services through the CoreSite interconnection and data center platform," said Ross Ortega, Partner PM Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft.

CoreSite's New CH2 Ground-Up Data Center Development in Downtown Chicago

CoreSite opened the first purpose-built, enterprise-class, ground-up data center - known as CH2 - designed to support a total of 18 megawatts of critical IT draw in the heart of downtown Chicago. CoreSite delivered Phase 1 during 2020, comprised of 56,000 square feet and six megawatts of capacity. CH2 provides scalable space ready to support enterprises through their digital journey. In addition, CoreSite obtained approval for the State of Illinois' Data Center Investment Program, which extends a 10.25% tax incentive to its customers deploying in CH2 on the purchase of equipment and software costs. CH2 is part of a connected campus, leveraging CoreSite's existing CH1 data center - one of the top interconnected buildings in Chicago.

CoreSite and Microsoft Azure - Extend your infrastructure and expand your business capabilities

CoreSite's Inter-Site Connectivity - Enjoy the freedom to scale without constraints through connectivity between data center sites across regions

CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange - Connect across the U.S. and simplify your multi-cloud, multi-site network configuration

- Connect across the U.S. and simplify your multi-cloud, multi-site network configuration Accelerate Your Digital Business with CoreSite - Read about the competitive advantage your business can benefit from by working with a network-dense, cloud-enabled colocation provider like CoreSite

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

