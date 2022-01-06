CoreSite Announces New Senior Leadership Team

CoreSite, the leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (AMT) - Get American Tower Corporation Report ("American Tower"), today announced new senior leadership appointments effective immediately. This new executive management structure is designed to position the company for accelerated growth, while continuing to provide the native digital supply chain its valued enterprise, network, cloud and service integrator customers have come to depend on.

CoreSite is now led by Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower, reporting to Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division of American Tower ("U.S. Tower"). Font is responsible for leading CoreSite's strategy, innovation and growth while delivering value to the customers, partners, shareholders, and communities where CoreSite and American Tower operate. He has held positions of increasing responsibility within the organization since 2010 and brings more than 20 years of experience in general management, direct sales, business operations and finance in the data center and telecommunications industries. Font will operate CoreSite as a standalone entity within U.S. Tower.

"In the short time that I've gotten to know Juan, I've been impressed by his passion for the CoreSite team and business, as well as the depth and breadth of his experience. I am very excited about the future of CoreSite as part of American Tower and look forward to working with Juan, and his newly appointed senior leadership team, to build on CoreSite's impressive track record", stated Vondran.

CoreSite's recently appointed senior leadership team is comprised of:

Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower

Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations

Maile Kaiser, SVP, Sales and Marketing

Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization

Leslie McIntosh, SVP, Human Resources

Brian Warren, SVP, Development and Product Engineering

Matt Gleason, VP, General Management

Mark Jones, VP and Chief Accounting Officer

Adam Post, VP, Finance and Acquisitions

Janae Walker, VP, Legal

Adam Post and Mark Jones are new to the leadership team and will take on leadership oversight for several functions including acquisitions, investor relations, procurement, and internal audit.

Janae Walker is currently a member of the American Tower legal team and joins CoreSite's senior leadership team with overall responsibility for the CoreSite legal function. She served as the lead attorney on the CoreSite transaction and brings experience with American Tower to the CoreSite team.

Matt Gleason is newly appointed to the leadership team and is responsible for the general management function as well as providing oversight for sales engineering and capacity inventory management functions.

Maile Kaiser broadens her responsibility on the leadership team with oversight of marketing, sales operations, and the solutions architects in addition to maintaining responsibility for the CoreSite sales organization.

"I am proud to lead CoreSite, and my newly appointed leadership team, into our exciting next chapter. The acquisition of CoreSite by American Tower enables us to create a differentiated, comprehensive, and interconnected communications real estate platform optimally positioned to benefit from the convergence of wireline and wireless networks amid accelerating global 5G deployments. This will allow us to continue to deliver on our commitment to future-proof our customers' digital transformation strategies now - and well into the future," stated Font.

Other Highlights

