CoreSite Announces Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect On-Net Availability At Silicon Valley Campus

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report (the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced support for Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect, a service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud globally, along with direct internet peering available natively on its Silicon Valley data center campus.

Adding Enterprise-Grade Connectivity Options and High-Performance Interoperability for Customers Deployed at CoreSite's Silicon Valley Campus

This additional option provides CoreSite with the ability to offer low-latency fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support the Silicon Valley region's most demanding data and application requirements. Dedicated Interconnect at CoreSite enables secure 10G and 100G connectivity at a lower cost than carriers or data centers providing Type 2 access. Google Cloud Interconnect has become the "go-to" solution to connect on-premises data centers to Google Cloud.

Local autonomous platforms, bio-science organizations and high-tech enterprises can now meet high bandwidth and low latency needs with native high speed fiber interconnection. This latest native Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect service deployment expands CoreSite's offering already available in other markets within the CoreSite platform; including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Reston.

CoreSite recently enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® to all its markets, providing more points of connectivity, flexible capacities and making it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud.

Customers Gain More Choice to Address Increasing Performance Needs

" We are dedicated to helping our customers solve increasing bandwidth and performance challenges. CoreSite's interconnection platforms enable them to transfer and process large datasets with ultra-low latency, architect hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and boost cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity," said Juan Font, CoreSite's SVP of General Management. " Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity is a value-adding enhancement to our interconnection capabilities in Silicon Valley."

