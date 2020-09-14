CoreLogic Confirms Receipt Of Revised Proposal From Senator Investment Group And Cannae Holdings

CoreLogic ® (CLGX) - Get Report, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today confirmed that it has received a revised unsolicited proposal from Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. to acquire all outstanding common shares of CoreLogic for $66.00 per share in cash.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, CoreLogic's Board of Directors will carefully review the revised proposal with the assistance of financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. CoreLogic shareholders need take no action at this time.

CoreLogic previously announced on July 7 that its Board of Directors had unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal from Senator/Cannae it received on June 26 to acquire all outstanding common shares of CoreLogic for $65.00 per share in cash. After a careful and thorough review, conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, CoreLogic's Board of Directors unanimously concluded that the unsolicited proposal significantly undervalues the Company, raises serious regulatory concerns, and is not in the best interests of all shareholders.

Since that time, CoreLogic has reported strong second quarter financial results, significantly increased forward guidance based on the strength of its business, raised its quarterly dividend by 50%, and committed to a $1 billion share repurchase. CoreLogic's Board of Directors will review the revised proposal from Senator/Cannae which reflects a proposed $1 per share increase and a request for due diligence.

CoreLogic shareholders are encouraged to visit CoreLogicValue.com to view more information relevant to the Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 17, 2020.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

