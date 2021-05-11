Coreless DC Motors Market In India To Grow By USD 474.10 Thousand During 2021-2025, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. And Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has monitored the coreless DC motors market in India in its latest market research report.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has monitored the coreless DC motors market in India in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 474.10 thousand during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the coreless dc motors market in India. Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation as per products, which is the leading segment in the market? The cylindrical coreless DC motors will lead the market during the next few years.

The cylindrical coreless DC motors will lead the market during the next few years. What is the key driver influencing the market? The increasing need for customized coreless DC motors will drive the market positively over the forecast period.

The increasing need for customized coreless DC motors will drive the market positively over the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. What are the key market drivers and challenges? The advantages of coreless DC motors over cored DC motors are notably driving the coreless DC motors market growth in India, although factors such as lower adoption of coreless DC motors over conventional DC motors may impede the market growth.

The advantages of coreless DC motors over cored DC motors are notably driving the coreless DC motors market growth in India, although factors such as lower adoption of coreless DC motors over conventional DC motors may impede the market growth. What will be the YOY growth in 2021?The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 3.22%.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Citizen Chiba Precision Co. Ltd., FAULHABER MICROMO LLC, Maxon motor AG, Mclennan Servo Supplies Ltd., Shenzhen Topband Co. Ltd., and Telco Intercontinental Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advantages of coreless DC motors over cored DC motors, increased need to reduce the size of machine tools and advances in coreless DC motor design will offer immense growth opportunities. Lower adoption of coreless DC motors over conventional DC motors is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this coreless dc motors market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Coreless DC Motors Market in India 2021-2025: SegmentationCoreless DC Motors Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Cylindrical



Disc

Application

Industrial Motion Control



Medical Device And Lab Equipment



Robotics

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41569

Coreless DC Motors Market in India 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coreless DC motors market in India report covers the following areas:

Coreless DC Motors Market in India Size

Coreless DC Motors Market in India Trends

Trends Coreless DC Motors Market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing need for customized coreless DC motors as one of the prime reasons driving the coreless DC motors market in India growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coreless DC Motors Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coreless DC motors market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the coreless DC motors market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coreless DC motors market in India across North America , Europe , APAC, and MEA

, , APAC, and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coreless DC motors market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cylindrical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disc - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial motion control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical device and lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Robotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH

C.I. TAKIRON Corp.

Citizen Chiba Precision Co. Ltd.

FAULHABER MICROMO LLC

maxon motor AG

Mclennan Servo Supplies Ltd.

Shenzhen Topband Co. Ltd.

Telco Intercontinental Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/report/coreless-dc-motors-market-in-india-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coreless-dc-motors-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-474-10-thousand-during-2021-2025--allied-motion-technologies-inc-and-altra-industrial-motion-corp-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301286497.html

SOURCE Technavio