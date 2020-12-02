Core Specialty Appointed As New Carrier For APU's Long-Term Care Facilities Program

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new partnership with AmWINS Program Underwriters ("APU") to provide insurance solutions for APU's Long-Term Care Facilities program, effective January 1, 2021. The Long-Term Care Facilities program's primary lines of business are professional and general liability (primary and excess). The program will be available nationwide on a non-admitted basis through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company. The Long-Term Care Facilities program has approximately $50 million in annual gross premium income. APU's program managers have over 30 years of experience underwriting this class of business.

"APU has partnered with Core Specialty due to its deep understanding of and commitment to the long-term care insurance space, which positions the trajectory of the program for continued success," said Ben Francavilla, President of AmWINS Program Underwriters. "We are confident that this new partnership will provide longstanding value to customers as the demand for this type of coverage continues to increase."

"Our underwriting team is committed to identifying solutions for the evolving challenges our clients are facing in this niche industry," said Matthew Wasta, Vice President & Program Manager of APU's Long-Term Care Facilities program. "We will continue to focus on the superior level of service we are known for during this transition."

"We are excited to partner with an established underwriting team and distribution which will expand our existing excess insurance solutions to the long-term care industry in a challenging market," said Ryan Young, Senior Vice President of Healthcare for Core Specialty.

Jeff Consolino, CEO of Core Specialty, commented, "Healthcare is a business we know well, and we are well-positioned to act on opportunities in a market that remains in a correction mode. The APU Long-Term Care Facilities program is a great strategic fit for us. It complements our existing Healthcare book and will allow us to grow our footprint within an existing specialty niche that is performing very well for us. We look forward to working with APU to provide a smooth transition for policyholders."

Core Specialty's StarStone Specialty subsidiary previously underwrote the Long-Term Care Facilities program from 2013 to 2017.

Inquiries about APU's Long-Term Care Facilities program may be directed to Matthew Wasta, Vice President at matthew.wasta@amwins.com.

About Core SpecialtyCore Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From eight underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge, offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialtyinsurance.com.

AmWINS Program UnderwritersAmWINS Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $380 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu.

AmWINS Group, Inc.AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $17 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

