CORE Electric Cooperative Sues Xcel For Breach Of Contract

SEDALIA, Colo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative, a member-owned electric cooperative utility, announced today that it is taking legal action on behalf of its members against Public Service Company of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, Inc. (Xcel). The lawsuit alleges that Xcel breached its contractual obligations related to the operation and maintenance of the Comanche 3 coal plant located in Pueblo, Colorado.

Xcel has taken the position that some of the key documents referenced in the complaint are confidential. Accordingly, the complaint contains some redactions to maintain the confidentiality of these documents until the Court can make a determination in this regard. CORE believes all this information should be available to the public.

"CORE is committed to providing reliable, affordable power to our members and to protecting their assets," said Jeff Baudier, CEO. "We enter into contracts to protect our members and we take action when necessary to recover unjustified costs imposed upon them or for damage to CORE's assets."

CORE, formerly known as Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA) is a member-owned electric utility cooperative that serves customers in a 5,000-square-mile area in central Colorado. CORE provides reliable and affordable power to more than 300,000 consumers, making it the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and one of the largest in the U.S. As a member-owned cooperative, CORE operates on a nonprofit basis; earnings exceeding expenses are invested in the facilities used to provide electric service and are booked as member equity.

