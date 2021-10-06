Core & Main Completes Acquisition Of CES Industrial Piping Supply, LLC

Core & Main, Inc., (NYSE: CNM) (together with its subsidiaries, "Core & Main"), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of...

Core & Main, Inc., (CNM) (together with its subsidiaries, "Core & Main"), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of CES Industrial Piping Supply, LLC, located in Belton, Missouri.

"The acquisition of CES Industrial Piping Supply expands Core & Main's fusible HDPE product and service offerings in the Midwest. We are excited to grow our team in that region and provide customers with added expertise in fusible pipe applications," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

HDPE (high-density polyethylene) is tough, durable, flexible, corrosion free and chemical resistant. Its distinctive properties allow for it to be used in a broad range of applications including municipal, industrial, landfill, geothermal, mining, and more.

"We are pleased to welcome the CES Industrial Piping Supply associates into the Core & Main family," said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. "This group has a great reputation in the fusible HDPE industry and we are eager to have them on our team."

Founded in 1997, CES Industrial Piping Supply offers a full line of fusible HDPE pipe, fittings and fusion machines. The team serves various markets including the industrial, oil and gas, water, wastewater, wind energy, landfill, mining, environmental and power plant industries.

About Core & MainBased in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

