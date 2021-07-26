Cordless Garden Equipment Market Growth In Household Appliances Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 396.14 million is expected in the cordless garden equipment market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cordless garden equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as product innovation and portfolio expansion and numerous marketing campaigns to increase product awareness will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cordless garden equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: SegmentationCordless Garden Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lawn Mower
- Trimmer And Edger
- Brush Cutter
- Chainsaw
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the cordless garden equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Emak Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, and The Toro Co.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market size
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market trends
- Cordless Garden Equipment Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations on legacy garden equipment are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cordless garden equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cordless garden equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cordless garden equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cordless garden equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cordless garden equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lawn mower - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Trimmer and edger - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brush cutter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chainsaw - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Deere & Co.
- Emak Group
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- MTD Products Inc.
- Oregon Tool Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Snow Joe LLC
- The Toro Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
