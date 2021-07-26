Cordless Garden Equipment Market Growth In Household Appliances Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 396.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 396.14 million is expected in the cordless garden equipment market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cordless garden equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Factors such as product innovation and portfolio expansion and numerous marketing campaigns to increase product awareness will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cordless garden equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: SegmentationCordless Garden Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Lawn Mower



Trimmer And Edger



Brush Cutter



Chainsaw



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the cordless garden equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Emak Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, and The Toro Co.

The report also covers the following areas :

Cordless Garden Equipment Market size

Cordless Garden Equipment Market trends

Cordless Garden Equipment Market industry analysis

Stringent regulations on legacy garden equipment are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cordless garden equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cordless garden equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cordless garden equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cordless garden equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cordless garden equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lawn mower - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Trimmer and edger - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Brush cutter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chainsaw - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Deere & Co.

Emak Group

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

Oregon Tool Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snow Joe LLC

The Toro Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

