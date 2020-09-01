Cordia Resources Announces Addition Of Principal, Robert Kemp

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Resources is pleased to announce and welcome Robert Kemp as Principal. Rob will be responsible for new business development and client management within the Washington, DC region, supporting all of Cordia's business verticals which include temporary staffing, permanent placements, executive search, technical accounting, and growth services. Read more about Rob Kemp here.

Don Olinger, Co-Managing Partner, commented: "Rob has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with companies of all sizes. His deep knowledge of the recruiting industry, his success in managing and growing enterprise-level accounts, and his collaborative approach to driving sales initiatives are assets that complement Cordia's vision to further expand services in Maryland, DC, and Virginia."

"I am excited to join Cordia, a fast-growing company in the Washington, DC region, and work with the proven leadership team to grow Cordia's market share. Aligning myself with a company that offers a robust platform of services in the accounting, finance and human resources space, among others, provides a unique opportunity to help companies at all stages of business growth. I look forward to providing clients with the exceptional service Cordia is known for," stated Rob Kemp.

"We are excited to have Rob join our leadership team with a primary focus on new and strategic customer acquisition. I know Rob's efforts will be extremely helpful in enabling our Cordia team to continue its rapid growth. His prior industry experience and accounting/finance background make Rob uniquely qualified to help our team expand our services to clients of all sizes and industries," stated Joseph F. Greeves, Managing Partner.

About CordiaCordia is a leading provider of recruiting & staffing, executive retained search, outsourced accounting, technology consulting, technical accounting and business growth services in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Our team of experts has deep accounting, finance, contracts, human resources, and recruiting expertise, enabling us to support business growth across various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, technology, professional services, hospitality, real estate and more. Learn more about Cordia's recruiting and staffing services at www.cordiaresources.com and our portfolio of companies at www.cordia-us.com. Access this press release here.

