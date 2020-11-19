Cordant Health Solutions Announces New General Counsel Jeffrey Williams

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, recently announced Jeffrey A. Williams as its general counsel.

Williams steps into the general counsel role after starting at Cordant as assistant general counsel in 2018. He is experienced in the varied responsibilities of the general counsel position, having served as assistant general counsel at DaVita, Inc., where he represented the company in litigation and government investigations. Williams also advised the company's pharmacy and laboratory operations and developed compliance training for incoming leaders during his tenure at DaVita.

"The legal and regulatory issues that our industry faces are complex, making the general counsel position critical to the effectiveness of any company in healthcare," said Sue Sommer, CEO and president of Cordant. "Jeff's experience in litigation, contracts, intellectual property and compliance will provide Cordant with valuable guidance in our day-to-day operations."

Williams began his legal career representing companies and individuals first at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in New York and then at Taylor Anderson LLP in Denver. He has represented clients in a broad range of complex litigation matters, including commercial litigation, internal and government investigations, anti-trust, bankruptcy and insurance.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead a legal team supporting Cordant's innovative pharmacy and lab programs," said Williams. "This is an opportunity to work on cutting-edge legal issues while advising a team that is tackling America's opioid crisis."

Williams holds a B.A. in history from Hamilton College and earned his juris doctor with honors from Fordham University School of Law, where he won the Addison Metcalf Labor Law Prize. He holds admissions in Colorado, New York, S.D.N.Y., E.D.N.Y., the District of Colorado, and the U.S. Second Circuit.

Williams takes up the mantle of general counsel as colleague Valerie Ruttenberg transitions to a part-time position reporting directly to the CEO on both legal and compliance issues. "Val has been an invaluable asset to Cordant and I am pleased she will continue to be a part of our team," said Sommer.

