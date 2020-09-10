Corcoran Global Living, Affiliate Of The Corcoran Group, Welcomes San Diego's Coastal Premier Properties As Part Of Ongoing West Coast Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, today announced that it has welcomed San Diego's Coastal Premier Properties to its growing operation. Adding more than 120 associates into the fold, this latest expansion broadens the firm's reach into California's Pacific coast region. Corcoran Global Living, unifying six prestigious independent brokerages, now encompasses nearly 800 affiliated real estate agents across 30 offices, with annual combined sales of nearly $4.5 billion.

"I'm proud of the successes that we've achieved so far this year as Corcoran Global Living, and the exceptional environment we've created for both our agents and our clients," said Michael Mahon, founder and CEO of Corcoran Global Living. "Coastal Premier Properties brings a breadth of experience and proficiency that we're proud to have on board, and I know this will prove to be of immense value to our entire network of agents across the markets we serve as we continue our strategic growth."

"Corcoran Global Living (CGL) is simply a powerhouse in California, and their new foothold in San Diego is further proof of that," said Pamela Liebman, Corcoran President and CEO. "The team at Coastal Premier Properties marks their clients' success as their own success, which is an invaluable approach to real estate. I can't wait to see what CGL has in store next, and I am happy to welcome this team to the broader Corcoran family."

Corcoran Global Living's partnership with Coastal Premier Properties furthers the firm's commitment to a broad footing across California. As part of CGL, the firm will now have access to Corcoran's resources, networking, and broader recognition both within the industry and among consumers. The firm's founders and co-owners, Amy Green and Susan Meyers-Pyke, will now serve as partners with Corcoran Global Living.

"Joining Corcoran Global Living is a very proud and exciting moment for us," said Amy Green, Coastal Premier Properties founder and co-owner, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "It was a no-brainer to enter this new phase with a firm that not only offers unending value but simultaneously maintains our culture of independence."

"I feel incredibly lucky and driven as we start this new adventure," said Susan Meyers-Pyke, founder and co-owner for Coastal Premier Properties, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "This decision was made with our agents top of mind, as we know that the tools, resources, and overall network now available to us through Corcoran are unparalleled - which will change the way we expand our business and serve our clients for many years to come."

Coastal Premier Properties' client base is located throughout San Diego County with a focus on the North County area. With its desirable climate, large stretches of sandy beaches, and major attractions including the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and Mission Trails, San Diego is known as one of the top 50 places to live in the United States 1. Throughout the area, the firm's agents build strong industry relationships through their fierce commitment to high-quality client service, and a 'you first' attitude.

1 U.S. News & World Report

About The Corcoran GroupThe Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

About Corcoran Global LivingFounded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 30 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/ Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 800 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of nearly $4.5 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

