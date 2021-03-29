Corcoran Adds Successful Home Improvement Program RealVitalize(SM) To Comprehensive Suite Of Agent Tools

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC, a Realogy brand, today announced that all brokerage agents across New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida will be able to offer sellers access to the successful RealVitalizeSM program,...

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC, a Realogy brand, today announced that all brokerage agents across New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida will be able to offer sellers access to the successful RealVitalizeSM program, providing home sellers with home improvement resources during the home listing period with no up-front or hidden costs or interest fees. The addition of this program complements an already comprehensive suite of tools ensuring that Corcoran agents are well equipped to best serve their clients.

The RealVitalize program offers turnkey services that include everything from staging to kitchen upgrades to landscaping and consistently result in less time on the market and fewer days to closing. To support the RealVitalize experience, Angi, the leading home care solution, connects clients with top-rated local professionals to ensure they're getting the best service provider to get the job done right.

"Corcoran agents are market experts and discerning sellers look to them for smart solutions on how to effectively sell their homes," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of Corcoran. "I am thrilled to bring RealVitalize to Corcoran, giving our agents another distinct and competitive advantage in their respective markets and ultimately, helping them grow their businesses. Sellers who choose to utilize the program will benefit from a convenient home improvement process that positions their home for maximum appeal."

In the short time since its inception, thousands of homes have enrolled in the RealVitalize program with impressive results. RealVitalize makes the home improvement experience easy. Each project is assigned a dedicated Angi project consultant, who manages the project from start to finish with an experienced, pre-screened service professional from their network to complete the improvements. This allows the agent to focus on marketing and selling the home.

"At Angi, we are on a mission to help people love where they live at every stage of their homeownership journey," said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi. "Through the RealVitalize program and our partnership with Corcoran, we can give people more certainty and take the fear and frustration out of doing work before selling a home."

RealVitalize is the latest differentiator available to Corcoran's world-class agents who are known for coupling neighborhood fluency with a cutting-edge suite of marketing, technology, and support to deliver superior results for their clients. From dynamic development opportunities to analytics tools, Corcoran has built a consumer-focused suite of services best suited for their agents' specific needs.

About The Corcoran Group The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 100 offices and 4,200 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. Live who you are®. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

