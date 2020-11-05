Corboy & Demetrio Named To 2021 Edition Of Best Law Firms For 11th Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio has been selected to the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio has been selected to the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®. The firm has been selected every year since the directory's inception 11 years ago.

Corboy & Demetrio earned the ranking of a Tier 1 law firm in Chicago in the practice areas of Personal Injury - Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, the highest rankings a law firm can attain in both practice areas.

"Our selection for 11 consecutive years reflects our high level of professional excellence and our exceptional record of success," Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder Thomas Demetrio said.

The nationally recognized law firm has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements.

"The rankings reflect our unwavering commitment to our clients and the high level of service we provide," said Corboy & Demetrio Partner Philip Corboy, Jr.

Firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to U.S. News.

To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S.

A record nine Corboy & Demetrio partners were named to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of personal injury litigation and medical malpractice.

They include Thomas A. Demetrio, Philip Corboy, Jr., David "Chip" Barry, Jr., Michael Demetrio, Daniel Kirschner, Michelle Kohut, Kenneth Lumb, Francis Patrick Murphy and Susan Schwartz.

In addition, attorney Andrew Stevens was named to Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch.

