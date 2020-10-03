Corboy & Demetrio Attorney Michael D. Ditore Named To Law Bulletin's 40 Under Forty

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio Attorney Michael D. Ditore was selected to Chicago Lawyer Magazine and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's prestigious 40 Under Forty, which recognizes up-and-coming Illinois attorneys to watch and is given to only 40 of more than 1000 talented young attorneys in Illinois considered for the honor.

Ditore, 32, joined Corboy & Demetrio in 2018 after working for five years at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, serving as an Assistant State's Attorney, advocating on behalf of victims. While serving as a prosecutor, Ditore litigated over 500 cases, including felony and misdemeanor jury and bench trials. He worked extensively on high-level felony matters including first-degree murder cases.

" Michael Ditore is extremely talented. Our firm has a history of hiring former prosecutors with well-honed trial skills," said Thomas Demetrio, Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder. "Mike is a quick learner, and he has the acumen to allow us to bring him into high-profile cases," Demetrio added. "He has a bright future, and he's genuinely a really good guy."

Since Ditore's arrival at Corboy & Demetrio in 2018, he has obtained several multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients.

In one of his first civil jury trials, Ditore and Partner Chip Barry secured a $2.6 million jury verdict in an orthopedic surgery case. Ditore and Partner Philip Corboy secured a $2.55 million settlement earlier this year for a woman struck by a van. In a downstate obstetrics malpractice case, Ditore helped earn a $1 million settlement. Ditore also helped secure a $950,000 settlement in a wrongful death case in Mason County.

In 2020, Ditore was also selected to 2020 Illinois Rising Stars by Super Lawyers and, in 2018, he was selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.

Outside the courtroom, Ditore devotes time to charitable work, serving on the Young Professionals Boards of both the Center for Disability & Elder Law and Good Sports.

Ditore, a 2013 alumnus of Loyola University Chicago School of Law, serves as an Adjunct Professor in Trial Advocacy. As a Head Coach of the Corboy Fellowship, Ditore has led his teams to numerous championships. He was also chosen as Coach of the Year in 2016.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community.Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million.To speak with a Chicago personal injury attorney at Corboy & Demetrio, call 312-346-3191 or email us at info@corboydemetrio.com. We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go www.corboydemetrio.com .

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., 312-550-2077 or HHL@corboydemetrio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corboy--demetrio-attorney-michael-d-ditore-named-to-law-bulletins-40-under-forty-301145205.html

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio