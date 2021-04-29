Coral Evidence-Based App Brings Trauma-Informed Education To The Sex-Tech Market

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexual wellness app Coral has released a new series of interactive content—created in collaboration with sexual trauma recovery specialist Dr. Holly Richmond—specifically designed to address the needs of sexual trauma survivors. The series provides evidence-based education and somatic techniques to help survivors reclaim body autonomy, sexual agency and pleasure.

Coral community members can opt-in to receive a trauma-informed sex and sexuality series that serves as a primer for post-crisis recovery or a supplementary resource for patients and therapists.

Sexual trauma has consistently been shown to increase the prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder, decrease sexual satisfaction and negatively impact relationship satisfaction. While research in the field of sexual trauma recovery is substantial, resources for inclusive sexual wellness are lacking.

"In the U.S. alone, 25% of men, 44% of women and 47% of trans and nonbinary people experience sexual violence or assault in their lifetimes," said Somatic Psycologist, Certified Sex Therapist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Dr. Richmond. "As a practitioner, I'm excited by the potential of Coral's series to help heal sexual trauma in a considered and contemporary way."

Launched in 2019, Coral is a leader in the sexual wellness market and the only interactive sexual wellness app designed for everyone. The new release advances Coral's mission to improve the lived sexual experiences of its community, inclusive of sexual trauma recovery, with sensitivity and expertise.

"Coral exists to fill the void created not only by a lack of sex education, but a lack of frank dialogue around sex," said Coral founder and CEO Isharna Walsh. "There aren't many resources for survivors of sexual trauma looking to reconnect with their sexuality beyond therapy, which can be cost-prohibitive for many. It's important that we address the real-world needs of our community, and that includes creating a safe, secure and trusted space for survivors to heal."

