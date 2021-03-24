CORA Physical Therapy Moves Corporate Headquarters To Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA" or "the Company"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced today that it has relocated its corporate executive headquarters from Lima, OH to Charlotte, NC. The move more closely aligns executive management of the organization geographically with clinic locations and areas of future growth for the company. Back office operations, including billing and collections, will remain in Lima.

The new corporate headquarters is located in the Coliseum Centre office park at 2550 W. Tyvola Road, Suite 301, with convenient access to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The space is more than 6,000 square feet, with modern amenities that can accommodate 20+ employees.

Dennis Smith, CEO and President of CORA Physical Therapy, said, "It just made sense for us to move our executive team to a more central location in relation to our clinic operations. We are thrilled with our new office space in Charlotte, and with how easy it is to access from all our operational regions." CORA's 225+ clinics range from south Florida to North Carolina and inland through the Mid-Atlantic to the Midwest. Although the company got its start in central and south Florida, more recent growth has been in the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, and into the Midwest.

CORA is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc./CORA Physical Therapy ( www.coraphysicaltherapy.com ) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 225 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

