Copperleaf Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Judi Hess, Chief Executive Officer, Copperleaf Technologies Inc., ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") (TSX: CPLF), and her team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. The Company leverages operational and financial data to empower its clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets Copperleaf apart is its commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Copperleaf's solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, they are transforming how the world sees value.

Date: Tuesday October 14, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

