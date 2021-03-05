Copper Mountain Mining Appoints Paula Rogers To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation(TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Rogers to the Copper Mountain Board, effective immediately. Ms. Rogers will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Ms. Rogers has over 25 years of experience working with international public companies, with a special focus on debt and equity-based project financing in the mining industry, corporate governance, financial reporting and tax strategy. Ms. Rogers' past roles include Chief Financial Officer of Castle Peak Mining Ltd., Vice President and Treasurer of Goldcorp Inc. and Treasurer of Wheaton River Minerals Ltd., where she was responsible for the financing and tax structuring of several significant transactions. She also held various senior finance positions in corporate reporting, tax and treasury at Finning International Inc. Ms. Rogers is also currently on the Board of Great Bear Resources Ltd., Argonaut Gold Inc., and Diversified Royalty Corp.

Ms. Rogers holds a B. Comm. degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About Copper Mountain Mining CorporationCopper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km 2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION "Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

