Cope Architecture Positions Itself To Continue Tradition Of Excellence With Leadership Transition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cope Architecture, one of East Tennessee's leading architecture firms, will continue delivering the area's premier architectural services as the company leadership transitions to ensure ongoing stability and growth.

Lanny Cope, who has served as president of Cope Architecture since founding the firm in 1983, is assuming a high-level role as president emeritus and will focus on maintaining the high standards of attention to client's needs that have defined the firm and his career. Cayce Smith has played a significant role in the firm for over 8 years and has served as executive vice president since 2017. Smith will succeed Cope as president of the firm. Peter Ludman and Jim Hinton, principal architects at the firm, have played major roles in project success on many signature projects for over 15 years and will continue the high level of project design and delivery. Hinton will serve as the firm's vice president and Ludman has been named director of design.

"We're shifting into an exciting new phase here," Cope said. "We've built a remarkable culture at this company, based on professional excellence and authentic relationships with clients and partners. This transition strengthens Cope Architecture's position as one of the region's elite architectural services providers and will allow us to continue to be a leader in the design community as we move forward."

Prior to joining Cope Architecture in 2012, Smith was the president and principal architect of an architectural firm serving commercial clients. At Cope Architecture, she has served as one of the managing principals, overseeing key elements of firm management and strategic planning.

"This is an amazing time for Cope Architecture," Smith said. "Lanny will continue to focus on the client experience that is the foundation of our firm's reputation and will ensure continuity during this period. We are also invested in implementing our vision for the future of Cope. Jim, Peter and I are diligently building on the legacy Lanny has created in order to extend Cope's extraordinary tradition of success."

Over the last 38 years, Cope Architecture has provided architectural services, including design, project management and construction administration, on high-profile projects throughout the region. Notable projects include the University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium renovations, Stokely Family Residence Hall and Dining Facility, the Anderson Training Center, the Fred D. Brown, Jr. Residence Hall, and the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center, Support Services Complex and the College of Veterinary Large Animal Hospital; the U.S. Post Office and Tennessee State Supreme Court and Historic Knoxville High School in downtown Knoxville; Tyson Place Professional Office Building; and the Ramble Biltmore Forest Living Well Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Cope ArchitectureCope Architecture was founded over 38 years ago and we are woman owned small business located in Knoxville, Tennessee. Not only do we design buildings, we design experiences. Our design process is a collaborative one in order to provide creative solutions to our client's specific circumstances. We are committed to providing meaningful design, a skilled technical team and impeccable client service throughout the southeast.

