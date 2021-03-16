COPC Inc. Announces RevealCX™ As New Approved Technology Provider

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc. , a global consulting, certification and training firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce that it has approved Nexcom's RevealCX as its most recent Approved Technology Provider (ATP).

The ATP program, which launched in February, is designed to bring recognition to technology solutions proven to deliver real business value by helping companies deploy the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard. RevealCX is a Software as a Service (SaaS) next-gen quality monitoring solution that aligns quality results with the customer experience and other business measures. The technology delivers real-time actionable data to all levels of management, allowing organizations to immediately uncover root causes of issues impacting performance.

COPC has found RevealCX to be an effective tool in the monitoring and coaching of customer support specialists, as well as optimizing an organization's overall Quality Management program. The technology also supports compliance with the COPC CX Standard — a comprehensive performance management system that provides guidelines and best practices for companies to manage and improve the performance of their CX operations — a requirement of the ATP program.

"We are extremely pleased that RevealCX receives this recognition, through the COPC ATP program, that it supports and enhances an organization's ability to work in accordance with best practices within customer support," said Nexcom's CEO, Rolf Adamson, and adds "We will, however, not stop here but continue to increase functionality that provides users with added value."

In addition to supporting compliance with the best practices of COPC's CX Standard, ATP candidates can attain one of three levels of compliance support - silver, gold and platinum - based on the number of successful client installations they have achieved. A list of all ATPs can be found on COPC Inc.'s website www.copc.com.

About COPC Inc.COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC CX Standard, a performance management system for customer experience operations and vendor management organizations. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. copc.com.

