Copart And CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration To Offer Automated Title Processing For Auto Insurance Groups

DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) - Get Report, a global online vehicle auction company, announced a strategic partnership with CHAMPtitles, a leading developer of innovative online title processing software. Together, they are pleased to introduce an automated digital platform for car sellers, including insurance companies, that alleviates the need for manual paper and mail-oriented vehicle title processing.

"At Copart, we are constantly striving to deliver industry leading solutions to our buyers and sellers," said Copart President Jeff Liaw. "That is why we aligned with CHAMPtitles to offer a platform that delivers accelerated title turnaround times and reduced claims management costs."

"CHAMPtitles is laser focused on ushering vehicle title processing into the digital era," said CHAMPtitles CEO Shane Bigelow. "We are excited to deliver with Copart a transformative approach to title processing."

Currently, CHAMPtitles is being utilized in states where the service is permitted and is expected to be implemented in additional states soon.

ABOUT COPART Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions . Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers , and individual owners . With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States ( Copart.com ), Canada ( Copart.ca ), the United Kingdom ( Copart.co.uk ), the Republic of Ireland ( Copart.ie ), Brazil ( Copart.com.br ), Germany ( Copart.de ), Finland ( Copart.fi ), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain ( Copartmea.com ), and Spain ( Copart.es ). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register .

ABOUT CHAMPtitlesThrough the application of its secure, patent-pending technology, CHAMPtitles ( www.champtitles.com/digital-total-loss.html) digitizes the process of vehicle titling between state government, insurance carriers, financial institutions, vehicle dealers, and consumers, creating a legal title that is easily transferable and verified.

